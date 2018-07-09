Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The start of the month of July has been nothing short of great so far. The beautiful weather will continue this week with only a few small chances for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast.

Monday started out great with bright sunshine to start your week and not a cloud in the sky. The comfortable afternoon and evening will make for a great night to get out and enjoy the summer evening under a clear sky.

Temperatures will remain warm as we head into Tuesday with sunshine returning for much of the day. The high for Tuesday will be in the low 90s and the humidity will remain low. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday with a weak front moving to the south and east. The showers or thunderstorms will be scattered in nature and will move out before daylight on Wednesday morning.

Sunny and hot will define Wednesday with temperatures near 90 and full sunshine during the day. The same goes for Thursday with sunshine in the morning and a few clouds moving in with the chance for a shower on Thursday afternoon. The high will again be approaching 90.

Wednesday and Thursday look like great days to get out and enjoy the sunshine and head down to the shore. The water will feel great in the hot sunshine but make sure you are swimming near a lifeguard because the rip current threat will likely be elevated due to what should be Hurricane Chris, at that point, churning in the open waters. This will have no impacts on land but will be causing some rough surf and potentially dangerous rip currents up the entire East Coast Wednesday and Thursday.

LATEST FORECAST

As we head into the day on Friday the temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with plentiful sunshine across the Delaware Valley — another great day to end your work week and ring in another weekend.

The weekend ahead looks to be mostly sunny with chances for scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms each day. The temperatures will again be on the rise towards 90.

Make sure you keep checking back with your Eyewitness Weather Team to see when is the best day to head out and enjoy this great mid-July weather.