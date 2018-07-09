Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Fourth of July may have passed, but the summer celebrations aren’t over yet, as Wednesday, July 11 is “7-Eleven Day.” Customers can enjoy a free small Slurpee at any 7-Eleven across the U.S. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

To celebrate 7-Eleven’s 91st anniversary, this year’s featured Slurpee is Cap’n Crunch Berries flavored. This cereal-inspired flavor is only available for a limited time at select locations.

But the deals don’t stop on 7/11. The convenience chain store is also featuring a week-long “7 Deals in 7 Days,” which includes all 7Rewards members receiving additional exclusive coupons as well as selects deals for a week. Those deals include:

July 12: Free 7-Select Pure Water with purchase of a BODYARMOR sports drink

July 13: Free Big Gulp fountain drink with purchase of a share-size Snickers candy bar

July 14: Free 7-Select popcorn with purchase of a 20-ounce Smartwater

July 15: Free single-size Reese’s candy with purchase of a share-size bag of 7-Select Gummies

July 16: Free 20-ounce Coca-Cola with purchase of any flavor Cheez-It baked snack crackers