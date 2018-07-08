Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE COD, Mass. (CBS) — A Steamship Authority bus went up in flames in Massachusetts.

It happened just moments before it was scheduled to pick up passengers at a ferry parking lot in Cape Cod.

Authorities say a bus driver alerted his colleague to smoke in the back of his bus.

No one was on it at the time.

The flames also damaged about a dozen cars in the parking lot.