  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA of America Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CAPE COD, Mass. (CBS) — A Steamship Authority bus went up in flames in Massachusetts.

New Castle County K9 Finds Missing Autistic 7-Year-Old

It happened just moments before it was scheduled to pick up passengers at a ferry parking lot in Cape Cod.

Authorities say a bus driver alerted his colleague to smoke in the back of his bus.

bus fire2 Steamship Authority Bus Destroyed, 14 Cars Damaged In Parking Lot

Credit: CBS3.

No one was on it at the time.

Major Upset At 23rd Annual Wife-Carrying Championship

The flames also damaged about a dozen cars in the parking lot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s