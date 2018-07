Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It’s not just the Sixers getting ready for the regular season!

Aspiring dancers auditioned for the Sixers dance team Sunday afternoon.

The auditions were held at the Sixers’ training facility in Camden.

Phillies Fall To Pirates 4-1

The Sixers dancers are a very important part of the team’s game night experience.

They also represent the 76ers organization at community events throughout the year.