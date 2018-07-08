Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Police are investigating the deaths of two people found shot in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers rushed to 55th Street and Elmwood Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man and a woman were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are still on scene, but there is no word on a motive or arrests.