Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Ventnor City Police Department are investigating the suspicious deaths of two women in Ventnor City, New Jersey.

Authorities say the crime took place at 4800 Boardwalk.

Police: 38-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Camden

Officials believe it was an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public.

No other information will be released at this time.

(This is a developing story.)