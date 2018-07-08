Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A seven-year-old with autism is safe at home thanks to a New Castle County Police K9.

Officers brought Ace to Newark after a mother reported her child missing Saturday afternoon.

Ace and his handler found footprints in the woods near the child’s home.

After tracking the scent for a while, they ran into a couple who saw a child matching the description and had come across a pair of child’s sneakers.

According to his handler, K-9 Ace was able to get a better scent from the sneakers and started tracking again on the path through the woods heading towards Polly Drummond Hill Rd.

Police found the child running over a small wooden bridge.

Officials say at first the child was hesitant to come to the officers but was very interested in Ace.

Ace’s handler allowed the child to pet Ace and hold onto the K9’s rear harness handle to help make the child more comfortable.

Eventually, the child became comfortable enough to be given a piggy back ride by one of the officers.