SONKAJARVI, Finland (CBS) — There was a major upset at the 23rd Annual World Wife-Carrying Championship in Finland.

Thousands cheered as 53 men from 13 countries carried their wives or partners over their shoulders.

It was an hour-long race, which included wading through a slippery pool and completing an obstacle course.

A Lithuanian couple defeated a six-time world champion Finnish pair to take top honors.