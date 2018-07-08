  • CBS 3On Air

SONKAJARVI, Finland (CBS) — There was a major upset at the 23rd Annual World Wife-Carrying Championship in Finland.

Thousands cheered as 53 men from 13 countries carried their wives or partners over their shoulders.

wife carrying championship finland2 Major Upset At 23rd Annual Wife Carrying Championship

Credit: CBS3.

It was an hour-long race, which included wading through a slippery pool and completing an obstacle course.

A Lithuanian couple defeated a six-time world champion Finnish pair to take top honors.

