PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like wedding bells will be ringing for singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin.

Media reports say the couple got engaged this weekend during a trip to the Bahamas.

The couple dated two years ago, but they split up.

However, they’ve been appearing together in recent weeks, fueling speculation that they were back together.