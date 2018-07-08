Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fight broke out at a party in Upper Darby late Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., reports of shots fired came in and police found the teen lying in the middle of the 500 block of Glendale Road.

Reportedly, the party took place at a home when a fight broke. When the argument escalated, the teen attempted to flee.

Four people are believed to have chased him and then shot him as he tried to escape. They left him for dead.

Police are trying to figure out what led to the gunfire, but their investigation is being stalled by a lack of cooperation from eyewitnesses.

Superintendent Michael Chitwood has a message for the partygoers and the community:

” The thing that amazes me even after all these years is the lack of cooperation you get from people. I’m telling you, 30 to 40 people knew what happened and nobody’s coming forward. I think it’s a disgrace. It’s their neighborhood, not my neighborhood. And they berate the police which is even worse, and all we’re trying to do is help and solve a crime, solve a murder.”

The teen has not been identified yet.

There have not been any arrests at this time.