PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was shot in the Logan section of the city.

Authorities reported to the 4500 block of Mole Street just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found a 10-year-old girl shot once in the calf.

She was transported to Einstein Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

The weapon was recovered.

 

