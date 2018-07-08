Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left two teenagers injured in the Frankford section of the city.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Torresdale Avenue just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the shoulder and a 13-year-old boy was shot once in the neck.

Both victims were transported to Aria Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The weapon has been recovered. No arrests have been made at this time.