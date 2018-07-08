Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study by the Animal Cognition Journal has shown that dogs respond positively to higher pitched toned, happy voices otherwise referred to as “baby talk”.

In this week’s CBS 3 Pet Project, Jan Carabeo and Carol Erickson discuss the historical evolution of the human bond with dogs and how that history could explain why dogs favor baby talk. “If you talk baby talk to a dog and pair it to the words that they may already know — you’ll find your dog spending a lot more time and attention with you,” Erickson explained. PSCPA Volunteer Megan Reilly Delligatti further confirms this fact by explaining how a stern voice is likelier to intimidate a dog.