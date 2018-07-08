Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Center City Street is still shut down as the cleanup from last week’s massive water main break continues.

Crews repairing the road say it could take some time until it reopens.

Nearly a week after a water main break flooded several streets in Center City crews have repaired the main, but are still trying to fix the street that buckled.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” said Jim McNamara.

Jim McNamara’s pub on Samson Street is among the roughly 40 businesses in the area that were affected by the flood caused by the water main break.

He’s lucky because the damage to his pub was minimal.

“By the time I got here it was just a little mud, a little bit of cleanup, pretty simple,” said McNamara.

Fergie’s Pub was able to reopen hours after the break, other businesses like El Vez Restaurant reopened a day later.

Brick Wall Tavern just reopened Friday.

Most of the businesses here are back up and running, but unfortunately not all.

“We are shooting for the 18th,” said Assistant General Manager at Time Whiskey Bar, Zach Sprague.

It may be another week or two before Time Whiskey Bar, near Samson and South Juniper Streets, can reopen.

“We are losing money everyday with people not in the door,” said Sprague.

Time had six feet of water in its basement, which damaged its beer cooler and most of its liquor supply.

On top of that, the bar needs all new electrical now in the basement and still has a lot of cleanup left.

“I know the building across the street of hit even worse than we did,” said Zach Sprague. “They had something like 15 feet of water in their basement. Everybody got hit on different levels, but everybody got hit.”