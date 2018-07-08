New Jersey Father, 4 Daughters Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In DelawareDelaware State Police are investigating a multi-fatal crash in New Castle County on Friday afternoon.

Authorities: 4 Boys Rescued From Thailand Cave Where Youth Soccer Team, Coach Are TrappedIt has been a race against time to free the remaining boys and their soccer coach who have been underground for more than two weeks.

Father, 4 Daughters Killed In Delaware Crash IdentifiedTrinidad's wife, 53-year-old Mary Rose, was transported to a local area hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Baby Studies Find Kids Eating Solid Food Too Early, Overuse PouchesA pair of new studies on infant health have found that many babies in the U.S. are being given solid food too early and one type of snack may be delaying their development.

Couple Killed In Powerful Home Explosion In NewfieldA powerful blast shook neighbors in their beds Saturday morning and now family and friends are mourning the loss of the victims.

Wildwood 'Does Not Welcome The Message' Of MTV's 'Jersey Shore,' Opposes Filming In Beach TownUs Weekly reports that the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is moving into a beach house in Wildwood because they can no longer film in Seaside Heights.

New Jersey Officials: 47 Beaches Under Advisory After Unsafe Levels Of Fecal Bacteria DetectedNew Jersey officials are warning visitors who are planning to soak in the fun down at the shore.

Vigil Held For 5 Family Members Killed In Tragic Crash On Route 1A community has come together to mourn five family members killed in a crash on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware.

'It's A Disgrace': 17-Year-Old Gunned Down At Large Party, Police Urge Witnesses To Come ForwardThey shot him as he tried to escape and left him for dead.

Viral Video Shows Police Arresting Teen Selling Water At Philadelphia ZooSome of the children are seen on video striking responding officers as they cite both a 14-year-old boy and a 53-year-old man with disorderly conduct.