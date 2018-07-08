  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People and their pets took over Germantown Avenue Sunday in Chestnut Hill.

Eyewitness News was at the Fifth Annual Petapalooza.

It’s a festival that highlights pet-friendly vendors and exhibits.

Several rescue organizations brought some adoptable pets to meet with possible “fur-ever” families.

Participating restaurants welcomed them all for special “yappy hours.”

The event wasn’t just for cats and dogs, this woman brought her pet goat out for all of the fun and festivities.

