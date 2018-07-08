  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say a 38-year-old man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times in Camden, New Jersey.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Jones Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found Charles White laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-8640.

 

