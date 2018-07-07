Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TEANECK, N.J (CBS) — A community has come together to mourn five family members killed in a crash on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware.

Hundreds are remembering the Trinidad family in Teaneck, New Jersey with prayers and candles.

Service began with “Amazing Grace” as people who knew the Trinidad’s in all aspects of life mourn together @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/qnrwWXtCi4 — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) July 8, 2018

Police say Friday afternoon, a pick up truck veered across a grassy median and into northbound traffic.

It struck the family’s minivan head-on.

Relatives say the victims are the father 61-year-old Audie Trinidad and his daughters, 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and 13-year-old twins Allison and Melissa.

The 53-year-old mother, Mary Rose, survived the crash, but is seriously hurt.

Audie Trinidad’s brother says in the blink of an eye, he lost everything.

“They go to church every Sunday, they were loved by neighbors and classmates,” said Daniel Trinidad. “They’ve been living here for 22 years, something like that. Now it’s going to be an empty house.”

Laysha Stinger says the family was very kind and generous.

“If you had a problem, they were always there for you. They’re really great students and they had amazing opportunities, I can’t believe this happened to them,” said Stinger.

Packed vigil for the Trinidad family at Votee Park in #Teaneck #NJ – the sounds of crying and speeches as the community grieves the loss of these four beautiful sisters ages 13-20, and their father, together @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/2ZHUZpQlCb — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) July 8, 2018

A Go Fund Me page has raised $39,000 for the family so far.