TULSA, Okla. CBS) — A wild video captured the aftermath of a police chase in Oklahoma.

Police say the driver, Mark Jones, robbed Commerce Bank in Tulsa at approximately 2 p.m.

He then led the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a pursuit on Interstate 44.

tulsa ok police chase bank robbery crash2 Police Chase After Bank Robbery Suspect Flees Ends In Crash, Arrest

Credit: CBS3.

“We were hooking up a trailer outside approximately a hundred yards from the highway and then like 30 cop cars just came flying by,” said eyewitness Bobby Hamilton.

A state trooper performed a pit maneuver, causing the suspect’s car to spin out of control and crash into a highway barricade.

As police took Jones into custody, officers say they found a gun.

They also recovered a bank bag full of cash.

 

