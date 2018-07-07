Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TULSA, Okla. CBS) — A wild video captured the aftermath of a police chase in Oklahoma.

Police say the driver, Mark Jones, robbed Commerce Bank in Tulsa at approximately 2 p.m.

He then led the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a pursuit on Interstate 44.

“We were hooking up a trailer outside approximately a hundred yards from the highway and then like 30 cop cars just came flying by,” said eyewitness Bobby Hamilton.

A state trooper performed a pit maneuver, causing the suspect’s car to spin out of control and crash into a highway barricade.

As police took Jones into custody, officers say they found a gun.

They also recovered a bank bag full of cash.