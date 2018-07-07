Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-fatal crash that killed five members of a New Jersey family, including four children and one adult, and shut down part of Route 1 traffic in New Castle County on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened on Route 1 northbound in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsend around 3:50 p.m. And officials say there were two survivors from the crash, including the wife of one of the deceased victims.
Master Coporal Melissa Jaffe said, “It’s certainly heartbreaking. I feel so bad for this family. I cannot imagine what they’re going through.”
Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.
The pickup truck had two occupants who were transferred to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police say. The passenger car had one occupant who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The minivan had a family of six, which included four children and two adults, police say.
The father, a 61-year-old man from Teaneck, and his four daughters ages 20, 17, and two 13-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene.
His wife, 53, was transported to a local area hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Route 1 is now reopened, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.