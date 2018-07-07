Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-fatal crash that killed five members of a New Jersey family, including four children and one adult, and shut down part of Route 1 traffic in New Castle County on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Route 1 northbound in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsend around 3:50 p.m. And officials say there were two survivors from the crash, including the wife of one of the deceased victims.

NCCo Traffic Alert: SB SR1 is now open at Exit 136. NB SR 1 remains CLOSED at Exit 119. #netDE pic.twitter.com/T7vnW3CK5N — DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) July 6, 2018

Master Coporal Melissa Jaffe said, “It’s certainly heartbreaking. I feel so bad for this family. I cannot imagine what they’re going through.”

Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.

#BREAKING: Family of 4 kids & 1 adult riding in same minivan killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Townsend, #Delaware; @DEStatePolice confirm@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DSd1fg8l09 — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) July 7, 2018

The pickup truck had two occupants who were transferred to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police say. The passenger car had one occupant who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The minivan had a family of six, which included four children and two adults, police say.

The father, a 61-year-old man from Teaneck, and his four daughters ages 20, 17, and two 13-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, 53, was transported to a local area hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Route 1 is now reopened, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.