PITTSBURGH (CBS/AP) — It was an historic night for the Phillies as they won in Pittsburgh in what was the longest nine-inning game in franchise history.

Odubel Herrera and Andrew Knapp hit three-run homers, rookie Scott Kingery had a career-high four hits, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-5 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Herrera’s shot into the right-field stands in the third inning off Trevor Williams (6-7) pushed the Phillies’ lead to 5-1. Knapp’s blast to left capped a seven-run seventh, making it 14-4 and helping Philadelphia improve to 5-0 against the Pirates this season.

The game lasted 4 hours, 30 minutes, tying the NL record for a nine-inning game set on June 24, 2016, by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

Pittsburgh has given up 48 runs, 59 hits and 12 home runs during its four-game losing streak.

It's #KnappTime in Pittsburgh! Still in the 7th inning, @theknappyboy5 turns on one and the score is now 14-4! #BeBold pic.twitter.com/QZMNyvwYHW — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 7, 2018

Herrera finished with four RBIs and Carlos Santana drove in three runs. Cesar Hernandez and Rhys Hoskins had three of the Phillies’ 18 hits and Maikel Franco hit a two-run double in the second.

Kingery reached base five times.

Philadelphia (48-37) is 11 games over .500 for the first since the end of the 2011 season. The Phillies lost 96 games last year.

Edubray Ramos (3-0) retired both batters he faced in the fifth inning after being activated from the disabled list before the game.

Both starting pitchers were chased in the third inning. Nick Pivetta was charged with three runs — one earned — and Williams was tagged for five runs.

Pivetta has made eight starts in a row without a victory, though he got the win in relief Sunday against Washington. Williams has lost his last three starts, allowing 12 runs in 13 innings.

The Pirates closed to 5-4 when Elias Diaz drove in a run with a groundout and Corey Dickerson hit an RBI single in the third inning, before Starling Marte had a run-scoring single in the fourth.

A run scores on a sac fly by @TheRealSlamtana, and our lead is now 6-4 in the 6th inning! #BeBold pic.twitter.com/qQb9hdvuyW — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 7, 2018

The Phillies answered with two runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Santana and a run-scoring single by Kingery.

They sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh to take a 10-run lead. Hoskins and Herrera hit consecutive RBI singles and Santana doubled home two runs before Knapp connected against Josh Smoker.

Jesmuel Valentin belted a two-run double and scored on a double by Hoskins in the ninth.

Pittsburgh’s Colin Moran opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first.

ROSTER MOVES

Phillies: Ramos had been out since June 25 with a right shoulder impingement. Fellow RHP Jake Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Pirates: OF Jordan Luplow was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and RHP Clay Holmes was optioned to Class A Bradenton. Holmes was sent to the Florida State League to stay on a normal schedule because the Triple-A All-Star break is next week.

MARTE MILESTONE

Marte stole his 200th career base in the fourth inning and added two more steals in the sixth. He is the eighth Pirates player since 1900 to reach that milestone.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (bruised right forearm) will throw a bullpen Saturday and likely start Wednesday night against the Mets at New York. . RHP Jerad Eichkoff (right lat strain) felt tingling in his fingers during a live batting practice session Friday at the spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida. . INFs J.P. Crawford (broken left hand) and Pedro Florimon (broken right foot) will be examined by specialists next week.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (infected right index finger) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday. . C Francisco Cervelli (concussion) is 1 for 5 with three walks through the first two games of his rehab assignment at Double-A Altoona. . INF/OF Sean Rodriguez (strained right quadriceps) is 5 for 20 with a double in five games with Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (5-6, 3.54 ERA) is 0-4 with a 6.16 ERA in his last six starts.

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (5-6, 4.05) is 3-6 with a 4.93 ERA in his last 14 starts after going 3-0 with a 0.89 ERA in his first three.