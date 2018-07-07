Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A church in North Philadelphia says beautiful weather helped with some much needed community outreach during the Diamond Street Festival Saturday.

Epiphany Fellowship Church at the corner of 17th and Diamond Streets hosted the free event for its neighbors.

The church said the goal of the festival is to provide a safe environment to help people in need receive practical resources.

Saturday’s event provided food, health care screenings, and even a job fair.