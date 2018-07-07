BREAKINGOfficials Identify Couple In Gloucester County Home Explosion
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMMe, Myself & I
    8:30 PMMe, Myself & I
    9:00 PMLiving Biblically
    9:30 PMLiving Biblically
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A church in North Philadelphia says beautiful weather helped with some much needed community outreach during the Diamond Street Festival Saturday.

Epiphany Fellowship Church at the corner of 17th and Diamond Streets hosted the free event for its neighbors.

The church said the goal of the festival is to provide a safe environment to help people in need receive practical resources.

Saturday’s event provided food, health care screenings, and even a job fair.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s