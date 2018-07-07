Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Two Camden County police officers are being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Eagles Fan Shannon Young Gives Birth To Baby Named After QB Carson Wentz

Officers Vidal Rivera and Damian Caraballo were on duty Wednesday when they met a woman who needed help getting a cake and balloons for her son’s birthday.

They got him the cake and balloons — but that’s not all.

Viral Video Shows Police Arresting Teen Selling Water At Philadelphia Zoo

The officers returned Friday while off duty and surprised the birthday boy with a new bike they bought for him.