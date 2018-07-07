BREAKING2 Dead In House Explosion In Newfield, New Jersey
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Two Camden County police officers are being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Eagles Fan Shannon Young Gives Birth To Baby Named After QB Carson Wentz

Officers Vidal Rivera and Damian Caraballo were on duty Wednesday when they met a woman who needed help getting a cake and balloons for her son’s birthday.

They got him the cake and balloons — but that’s not all.

Viral Video Shows Police Arresting Teen Selling Water At Philadelphia Zoo

The officers returned Friday while off duty and surprised the birthday boy with a new bike they bought for him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s