PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allentown’s “Catch A Kid Doing Something Right” initiative, which designed to highlights kids doing good.

Kids like Stefan Quinones and Jahelys Adorno prove age doesn’t matter when you’re making a difference.

Quinones has been volunteering for years on projects at his high school and at a local camp, knowing first hand how much it can mean to give back.

“It was very important to me since I had a tumor when I was nine years old,” Quinones said. “A lot of people helped out my family during that traumatic experience, so I felt it was my duty to pay it forward.”

Adorno wanted to make sure no one at her school felt alone, so she helped create the buddy bench.

Both students received recognition from Allentown’s “Catch A Kid Doing Something Right” initiative, which honors students for their volunteerism, leadership, problem solving and academic excellence.

They may be young, but these two students already understand how very connected people are, and how the more we help others, the more we can improve our entire communities.

It’s a lesson these kids can teach to many adults.

For that Stefan Quinones and Jahelys Adorno get three cheers.