PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has made an arrest in last week’s vicious sexual assault of a teenage girl on a subway platform.
According to a spokesperson for the DA’s office, 23-year-old David Smith, has been charged with more than a dozen counts.
They include rape, sexual assault, and multiple firearm violations.
Smith is accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint Tuesday night at SEPTA’s City Hall Station.
The District Attorney’s office says he’s being held on a $1 million bond.