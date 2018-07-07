Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has made an arrest in last week’s vicious sexual assault of a teenage girl on a subway platform.

According to a spokesperson for the DA’s office, 23-year-old David Smith, has been charged with more than a dozen counts.

#UPDATE: @philadao has formally charged this man with over a dozen counts, including rape, sexual assault, and multiple firearm violations. We requested high bail and he is currently being held on a $1 million bond. https://t.co/Y0bogxLPIQ — Ben Waxman (@bwaxman) July 7, 2018

They include rape, sexual assault, and multiple firearm violations.

Smith is accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint Tuesday night at SEPTA’s City Hall Station.

The District Attorney’s office says he’s being held on a $1 million bond.