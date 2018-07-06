The cast of "The Jersey Shore" arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) August 28, 2011 at the Noika Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, California. (credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Wildwood officials are pumping the brakes on a report that MTV’s “Jersey Shore” will be filming in the beach town.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority issued the following statement on Friday:

“While the Wildwoods, NJ embraces the opportunity to provide a beautiful seaside beach and Boardwalk location for filmmakers, TV shows and social media to film here, it does not welcome the message that the MTV show ‘Jersey Shore’ presents to its viewers. The Wildwoods’ family-friendly atmosphere, beautiful award-winning beaches, Boardwalk fun and Doo Wop ambience does not align with the show’s overall theme and message. Our resort destination is geared toward good, clean fun for families and multi-generational vacationers who enjoy our beaches, boardwalk and one-of-a-kind attractions.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, on behalf of the Island’s three municipal governments, along with the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Wildwood Hotel-Motel Association, the Wildwood Downtown Business Improvement District, and the Boardwalk Special Improvement District are united in their opposition of the filming of MTV’s the Jersey Shore in the Wildwoods.”

Us Weekly reported recently that the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” was moving into a beach house in Wildwood because they can no longer film in Seaside Heights.

Woman Admits Trying To Spike Grandmother’s Juice With Antifreeze

“They have been filming here the second season but they haven’t officially moved into their house yet,” a source allegedly told Us Weekly. “MTV couldn’t get Seaside to approve permits for filming so they’ll be moving into a house in Wildwood on July 15.”

However, that’s news to Wildwood officials. Mayor Ernie Troiano told CBS3 that no permits have been issued and any suggestion they are there has them “caught off guard.”

“PUMP THE BRAKES” — REPORTS that a #JerseyShore revival is coming to Wildwood, NJ, is news to officials at the shoreside community. Mayor Ernie Troiano said no permits have been issued, and any suggestion they are there has them “caught off guard.” @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 6, 2018

Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz told Us Weekly that the show’s production company, 495 Productions, was “advised that the Borough remains disinterested in having the show filmed in Seaside Heights on any long term or regular basis.”

New Jersey State Police: Woman’s Burned, Dismembered Body Found In Lawrence Township

“In the big picture, Seaside Heights supports filming activities – professional studios, college film departments, and even amateur filmmakers – but we have made a conscious decision to move on from the ‘Jersey Shore’ reality series because it does not fit with our vision for the community as a family vacation destination,” Vaz told Us Weekly. “Reality TV thrives on conflict, drama and unpredictability. And in the case of the ‘Jersey Shore,’ Seaside Heights became a character of the show which is much different than other filming activities where Seaside Heights simply provides the background (ocean, beach, boardwalk) for the scenes.”

The popular reality show has been a hit for MTV since 2009.