Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The world’s largest bounce castle has made a stop in our area.

The Big Bounce America has set up shop at Chester Park in Chester for the weekend.

Camden Adventure Aquarium Plans Weekend-Long Party To Celebrate Genny The Hippo’s 18th Birthday

The traveling carnival includes 10,000 square feet of inflatable fun and it’s not just for the kids.

The bounce house also includes confetti cannons, bubble machines and a live DJ.

New Jersey Shore Town Banning Weddings From Its Beach

Tickets can be purchased online, they run between $11 to $21.

The bounce house will be open for fun from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.