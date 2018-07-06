Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allentown is about 90 minutes away from Philadelphia and it is located in the eastern part of Pennsylvania in Lehigh County.

And while Billy Joel’s hit “Allentown” may have made it famous, Eyewitness News found many other reasons you might want to pay a visit to the city.

If you haven’t visited Allentown in a while, you might be surprised to see how much has changed.

“We’re the third largest city in the state of Pennsylvania,” Mayor Ray O’Connell said. “We think we’re the fastest moving city in the state of Pennsylvania.

Once a manufacturing town, Allentown is seeing an influx of various businesses and steady growth, according to O’Connell.

“We’re having a great revitalization in Allentown,” he said. “There’s like a new building, new complex going up almost every month.”

New business isn’t the only thing growing.

The PPL Center, home to the Flyer’s minor league team the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, is also bringing in more entertainment.

“PPL center is beginning to get big name concerts. Elton John’s coming in September,” O’Connell said.

But one of the mayor’s favorite things about Allentown is the park system.

“We have the best park system in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the nation…acres and acres, hundreds of acres of park system in our city,” O’Connell said.

Their expansive park system also offers playgrounds for the kids, trails for walking or biking, and on a hot summer day, there’s o better place to keep cool than Cedar Beach Pool.

But if shopping is on your list of favorite activities, don’t miss the Allentown Farmer’s Market. At nearly 65 years old, it’s one of their longest running traditions, housing 60 vendors offering everything from sweet treats to fresh meats.

“It’s just a really special place,” vendor Bill Steele said. “This is really tradition, tradition and relationships.”

Most vendors agree newcomers are always impressed.

“A lot of them are amazed that haven’t been there, just can’t believe it, what all is here,” said vendor Daniel Wuchter. “It’s just an amazing place.”

Another place you might find amazing the Liberty Bell Museum, which can be found in the basement of Zion’s church.

“Which is where the original Liberty Bell and the 10 largest church bells in Philadelphia were hidden for nine months during the American Revolution to keep them safe from the invaded British Army, who intended to melt them all down and turn them into cannons,” explained. Stephanie Burke.

“Here you’ll learn more about the bell’s hiding place and how this site became home to Pennsylvania’s official state replica of the Liberty Bell. You certainly can’t beat the experience of being in the presence the original Liberty Bell but we are literally a hands-on experience.”

Bells were one of the earliest forms of communication as a bong from one the size of the Liberty Bell could potentially be heard 20 to 40 miles away.