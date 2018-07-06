Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Coca-Cola Park is home to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs but it is also home to so much more than baseball.

It’s a experience the whole family can enjoy and there’s a different theme for every game, like “Dog Day.”

“The game is such an important part of who we are and what we do,” said President and GM Kurt Landes. “But in minor league baseball, the environment is so much more about food and games, and between innings, entertainment it’s a social experience. We have so many people leave the ballpark that don’t know the score of game if the team won or lost. All they know is that they had a great time.

The ballpark seats about 10,000, which is roughly a quarter of the size of Citizens Bank Park, making it a much more intimate experience.

“There’s not a bad seat in the house,” Landes said. “You have a clear view. You are close to the action. You can literally hear the sound of the bat, hear the players talking the players mingle and interact with the fans.”

In addition, there is so much food they have a separate website devoted to it, and there are that many options.

“I’ve been coming to see the IronPigs here ever since it opened 11 plus years,” said Bill Miller of Allentown. “And trust me, with the way they do things here, fans will be enjoying baseball for years and years to come.”

The team beat Rochester in a thriller Friday and capped off the night with fireworks after the game.