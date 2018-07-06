Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – School may be out, but there’s a place in Allentown where kids can keep learning this summer.

Meterologist Katie Fehlinger heads back to the town she know well, and shows us a local spot celebrating science.

“It wasn’t so long ago that I was spending a lot of time here. I earned one of my degrees from Cedar Crest College and just next store, is a playground for scientists and scientists in the making,” said Fehlinger.

The Da Vinci Science Center has been welcoming inquisitive minds for more than two decades

“When they walk in the door people are going to see all kinds of hands-on exhibits, like our engineers on a roll, our creativity studio which we are standing in right now, frogs and friends and our forces of nature weather studio,” said Karen Kanecht, Director of Education.

The allure is not just for meteorologists like me, curious kids of all ages can get a sense of what scientists study and the tools they use. Like the quakes and shakes seismometer.

“The seismometer will show you earthquake data from around the world, so you can see the different waves that come through and you can also see earthquakes our visitors have created by jumping up and down,” said Kanecht.

The cool thing here, you can even try to create your own earthquake by jumping up and down. Or be challenged to build a structurally sound tower.

“You can build a building or a tower and then you get to shake the table and see how strong your building was, did it survive?” said Kanecht.

Of course, the goal is to keep kids interested.

“It’s really fun and I want to teach my brother the things I learned when I was here when I was a kid,” said Xavier Shive-Sanchez

Parent Gloria Mui says, “Even though we come regularly, every time he learns something new. You can see his skills develop.”

“We all know that STEM education has become critically important to the future of our nation,” said Kanecht. “The experiences they are getting help them to become the scientists of the future.”