ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – It’s Friday, and that means it’s time for SummerFest!

This week, we’re heading up the Turnpike to the heart of the Lehigh Valley – we’re going to Allentown.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen and Vittoria Woodill checked out the water park at Dorney Park for some friendly competition.

And if you’re feeling like you need to cool off in this heat, Wild Water Kingdom opens every day at 10 a.m. now through Labor Day.