Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Allentown has a program to recognize young people who are making a difference in their communities.

“Catch A Kid Doing Something Right” is a city initiative that launched in 2012 to make sure kids know their good deeds are being appreciated.

“I think we’re always trying to lift-up everybody the community and show the adults in the community that we’ve got kids out there who are doing the right thing,” Mike Moore, Allentown’s communications manager, said. “It’s not just always bad news.”

The program honors students who volunteer to assist others, help make their neighborhoods better, show extraordinary leadership skills or help to solve problems. It also recognizes academic excellence.

Recent recipient Jahelys Adorno went above and beyond to make other classmates feel welcome by presenting the idea of a buddy bench to her school.

“The buddy bench is really like if you’re lonely, left out, you sit there and wait to someone who comes to you, a friend; you make a friend; you hang out with them,” Adorno said.

“I feel great; I feel like I accomplished something; I’m proud.”

Stefan Quinones has been volunteering for years on projects at his high school and at the camp Camelot For Children.

He appreciates being recognized.

“It was kind of one of my top-ten list of things happening,” Quinones said. “I didn’t feel like I needed to be recognized, because I think people should just do good things without needing to be given and award, but I do thank the city for recognizing the things I’ve done.”

Each honoree gets a certificate from Allentown’s mayor.