Police: Multi-Fatal Crash Along Delaware Route 1 In New Castle County
TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-fatal crash that killed five and shut down Route 1 traffic in New Castle County in both directions on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Route 1 northbound in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsed around 3:50 p.m. 

Police say that area is closed at this time.

Police say travelers should expect extended delays in this area and they urge motorists to take alternate routes of travel.

For updated traffic conditions and road closure information, click here.

