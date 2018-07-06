Comments
TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-fatal crash that killed five and shut down Route 1 traffic in New Castle County in both directions on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened on Route 1 northbound in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsed around 3:50 p.m.
Police say that area is closed at this time.
Police say travelers should expect extended delays in this area and they urge motorists to take alternate routes of travel.
