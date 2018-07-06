Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-fatal crash that killed four children and one adult and shut down part of Route 1 traffic in New Castle County on Friday afternoon.

NCCo Traffic Alert: SB SR1 is now open at Exit 136. NB SR 1 remains CLOSED at Exit 119. #netDE pic.twitter.com/T7vnW3CK5N — DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) July 6, 2018

The accident happened on Route 1 northbound in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsend around 3:50 p.m. And officials say there were two survivors from the crash.

Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe: “It’s certainly heartbreaking. I feel so bad for this family. I can not bad imagine what they’re going through.”

Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.

The pickup truck had two occupants who were transferred to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police say. The passenger car had one occupant who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The minivan had a family of six, which included four children and two adults, police say. All the kids and one of the adults were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other adult was transported to a local area hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Northbound Route 1 at Exit 119 Smyrna remains closed. All traffic in that area is being diverted, according to police.

#UPDATE: 5 confirmed dead in Townsend, #Delaware multi-vehicle crash on route 1, at least 2 survivors @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BSzcBTajJ7 — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) July 6, 2018

Officials say southbound Route 1 is now open at Exit 136.

JUST IN: Multiple people are dead after a crash in Townsend, #Delaware on Route 1; Number of fatalities and injured unclear; traffic has been detoured to US 13@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yBXreVNa9B — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) July 6, 2018

Police say travelers should expect delays in this area and they urge motorists to take alternate routes of travel.

The crash remains under investigation.