TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man drowned after he became fatigued while swimming at the New Jersey shore on the Fourth of July.

Toms River police say the 62-year-old man was swimming with his family at Normandy Beach on Wednesday afternoon when he went under the water “for a few seconds.”

Lifeguards pulled the man from the water and started performing CPR before he was taken to a hospital. But he died there a short time later.

The man’s name and further information about him has not been released.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

