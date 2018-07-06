BREAKING:2 Philly Police Cars Collide In Mayfair
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Nigerian man has been convicted for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old female victim in Delaware County.

Clifford E. Emarievebe, 43, will be sentenced in September for the events that occurred from February to March 2017, according to Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

clifford e emarievebe mugshot Officials: Man, 43, Convicted Of Sexual Abuse Involving 10 Year Old Girl

Credit: Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

Emarievebe was found guilty of numerous charges after a four-day trial.

The counts include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse involving a child, indecent sexual assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He faces up to 80 years in state prison and lifetime of Megan’s Law registration.

