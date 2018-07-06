WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia, Suburbs And Lehigh Valley Until 2 P.M.
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Shortly after saying “I do,” a Wisconsin couple narrowly escaped being injured when a large tree branch fell on the picnic table where they were recording their wedding video.

Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka were reflecting on their journey to become man and wife Saturday, when all of a sudden they heard a loud crack overhead. The couple looked up and bolted out of the way as the branch came plummeting down right where they had been sitting.

“You always see stuff like this on Youtube videos, but never in real life. And when we saw it, we were all just shaken up,” Freddy Hernandez, the wedding photographer, told CNN affiliate WDJT.

The couple escaped with just a few scrapes, Hernandez said. They didn’t let mother nature’s wrath stop them, and they opted to sit at the same picnic table for the rest of the interview, with the branch lying next to them.

Right after the branch fell, Hernandez recalled, Cheyenne saw the silver lining:

“Our love is forever going to be stronger than that tree,” she said.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

