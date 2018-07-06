A bride and groom take in the dusky views in Honolulu, Hawaii. A beach wedding here all but guarantees flawless weather. Photo Credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SPRING LAKE, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey shore community is banning all weddings and celebrations from its boardwalk and beach.

Statue Of Liberty Stamp Mix-Up To Cost US Postal Service $3.5M

The Spring Lake Borough Council recently enacted the ban, citing issues with congestion. But it won’t take effect until Nov. 1, so weddings that were already planned for this summer and fall can still proceed.

The town’s old policy had allowed weddings to take place on the beach with no permit, though the wedding party and guests couldn’t kick other people out of gazebos and they couldn’t set up decorations. Town officials say that created an imbalanced number of couples using the Spring Lake beach for weddings.

Camden Adventure Aquarium Plans Weekend-Long Party To Celebrate Genny The Hippo’s 18th Birthday

Neighboring beach towns require everyone to have a beach badge if the wedding takes place during beach hours.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.