WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia, Suburbs And Lehigh Valley Until 2 P.M.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
Romantic Kiss (Photo credit: Barbara Ann Kelley)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) – Friday, July 6, is International Kissing Day! But before you lean in, check out these kissable facts.

  1. The average person experiences their first kiss at age 15.
  2. The average person has about 15 kissing partners in their lifetime before finding ‘the one.’
  3. The average person spends two weeks of their life kissing; that’s 20,160 minutes.
  4. Human lips are 100 to 200 times more sensitive than fingertips.
  5. One kiss requires 146 muscles to coordinate, 34 of which are located in the face.
  6. A kiss increases a person's pulse to 100 beats per minute or more, which is almost double a normal resting heart rate.
  7. A ten-second French kiss can spread 80 million bacteria between mouths.
  8. Increased saliva produced during active kissing which helps prevent tooth decay.
  9. Two-thirds of people tilt their heads to the right while kissing.
  10. A passionate kiss causes a chemical reaction similar to a drug, causing us to crave the other person thanks to a 
neurotransmitter called dopamine. The same substance is in cocaine, which it can feel so addictive.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s