Philadelphia Starbucks Fires Employee For Allegedly Mocking Customer's StutterThis is the second time in a matter of months that a Philadelphia-based Starbucks has come under fire for customer relations.

Wildwood Officials 'Caught Off Guard' On Report MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Will Be Filming In Beach TownUs Weekly reports that the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is moving into a beach house in Wildwood because they can no longer film in Seaside Heights.

Woman Finds Nearly 50 Brown Recluse Spiders In Her BedroomAngela Wright said she woke up with arm pain and noticed a couple of bumps on her chest and arm, but didn't think much of it.

Police Identify Man Killed After SEPTA Bus Crashes Into Home In Northeast PhiladelphiaThe accident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Frankford and Morrell Avenues.

New Jersey Officials: 47 Beaches Under Advisory After Unsafe Levels Of Fecal Bacteria DetectedNew Jersey officials are warning visitors who are planning to soak in the fun down at the shore.

Where To Celebrate National Fried Chicken DayA guide to the best places to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day.

Police: Mom Shoots Man In Head Who Tried To Steal Car With Kids InsidePolice have not identified the suspect and there’s no word on his condition, but the mother wanted to tell him something. “I wish I would’ve killed you, if I didn’t already,” she said.

Navy SEAL Diver Dies Attempting To Rescue Soccer Team Trapped In Flooded Cave In ThailandCrews are working to pump excess water from the cave for a safer rescue attempt.

New Jersey Health Department Issues 2nd Alert For Potential Measles Case In Camden, Burlington CountiesNew Jersey health officials are warning residents in Camden and Burlington counties about a potential exposure to measles believed to be connected to a June exposure.

San Jose Couple Discovers Hidden Messages As They Remodel HomeThe original owners did their remodeling more than 20 years ago and left behind humorous messages and snapshots.