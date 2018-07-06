Comments
Romantic Kiss (Photo credit: Barbara Ann Kelley)
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) – Friday, July 6, is International Kissing Day! But before you lean in, check out these kissable facts.
-
The average person experiences their first kiss at age 15.
-
The average person has about 15 kissing partners in their lifetime before finding ‘the one.’
-
The average person spends two weeks of their life kissing; that’s 20,160 minutes.
-
Human lips are 100 to 200 times more sensitive than fingertips.
-
One kiss requires 146 muscles to coordinate, 34 of which are located in the face.
-
A kiss increases a person's pulse to 100 beats per minute or more, which is almost double a normal resting heart rate.
-
A ten-second French kiss can spread 80 million bacteria between mouths.
-
Increased saliva produced during active kissing which helps prevent tooth decay.
-
Two-thirds of people tilt their heads to the right while kissing.
-
A passionate kiss causes a chemical reaction similar to a drug, causing us to crave the other person thanks to a neurotransmitter called dopamine. The same substance is in cocaine, which it can feel so addictive.