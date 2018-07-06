Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Eagles fan Shannon Young attended the championship parade in February, she was expecting a baby boy. Now, baby Carson has arrived.

Meet little Carson Joseph Young, who is named after Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

Baby Carson comes into the world, weighing seven pounds and six ounces. And you better believe he’s an Eagles fan through and through.

Shannon and her husband David Young are still gazing into the future with midnight green-shaded glasses, predicting that baby Carson will be Super Bowl 74 MVP.