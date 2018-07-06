BREAKING:Police: Multi-Fatal Crash Along Delaware Route 1 In New Castle County
By Cleve Bryan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Eagles fan Shannon Young attended the championship parade in February, she was expecting a baby boy. Now, baby Carson has arrived.

carson young Eagles Fan Shannon Young Gives Birth To Baby Named After QB Carson Wentz

Credit: (CBS3)

Meet little Carson Joseph Young, who is named after Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

Baby Carson comes into the world, weighing seven pounds and six ounces. And you better believe he’s an Eagles fan through and through.

carson joseph young Eagles Fan Shannon Young Gives Birth To Baby Named After QB Carson Wentz

Credit: (CBS3)

Shannon and her husband David Young are still gazing into the future with midnight green-shaded glasses, predicting that baby Carson will be Super Bowl 74 MVP.

