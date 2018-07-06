Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Country singer Carly Pearce’s trip to the City of Brotherly Love briefly turned sour when she had her wallet stolen while shopping.

According to a tweet, Pearce’s wallet has since been recovered by the Philadelphia Police Department.

“Y’all! Thanks to the PD of Philly, my wallet was FOUND!” An exuberant Pearce wrote.

Previously, Pearce took to Twitter where she wrote that she was “hanging in Philly at @madewell” when she had her wallet stolen.

To make an already stressful situation worse, the store employees reportedly didn’t know how to operate the security cameras to review the footage.

“Make sure your employees are educated on how to work those so people can be caught like that!” Pearce wrote in that same tweet.

Madewell, a clothing company with only one retail location in Center City near Rittenhouse Square, has yet to address the situation but they did send a generic tweet to Carly in response.

The Kentucky native recently headlined her first festival on July 4th at the Country Concert in Fort Laramie, Ohio.

“I headlined my first festival tonight and can’t even put into words what that felt like,” Pearce wrote on Instagram, with a photo of her posing in front of the large crowd. “Thank you Ohio for giving me a night that was more magical than anything I could’ve ever imagined. ❤️❤️”

Pearce, who found success with her single ‘Every Little thing’ in October 2017, will be joining Rascal Flatts on their Back to Us Tour.

The rising Country star also won ‘Breakthrough Video of the Year’ award at the CMT Music Awards in 2018.