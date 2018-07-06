Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ. (CBS) –The heat wave that just swept the east coast has finally started to cool down. But with temperatures climbing to three digits, Camden County wants to be proactive for the next heat wave.

The Camden County Freeholder Board is giving out box fans free of charge to eligible seniors to combat the dangerous heat.

Camden County’s Director of Public Affairs Dan Keashen says the board has distributed 25 fans so far. “This has been an ongoing initiative for years through the county Division of Senior Services,” Keashen says. “We expect to give out at least 100 fans depending on the severity of the season.”

Residents must be over the age of 60, with an income of $25,000 or less.

Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez urges, “If you are a senior and you have a difficult time with finances please reach out to us, we really want to give you a fan, we want you to stay cool especially during these weathers.”

For more information or to request a fan, call the Camden County Division of Senior Services at (856) 858-3220.