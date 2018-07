Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – It’s Genny the Hippo’s birthday!

Genny turns 18 on Friday and you can celebrate with her this weekend at Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

Guests can sign a hippopotamus-sized birthday card, and enjoy hippo-themed party games all weekend-long.

You can also enjoy the aquarium’s Penguin Park and Shark Bridge while you’re there.