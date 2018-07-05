BREAKING:1 Dead, Multiple Injured After SEPTA Bus Crashes Into Northeast Philadelphia Home
WISCONSIN (CBS) — Newlyweds in Wisconsin barely dodged a falling tree branch shortly after saying “I do.”

Cheyenne and Lucas were getting ready to be interviewed for their wedding video on Saturday when a massive tree branch came crashing down.

They got out of the way with just a split second to spare.

The newlyweds later finished the interview at the same spot and went on with the festivities.

According to the photographer, the bride said after the incident, “Our love is going to be stronger than that tree.”

