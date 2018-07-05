BREAKING:Authorities: Off-Duty Cop Hospitalized After Deadly Double Shooting
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BRIGANTINE BEACH, N.J. (CBS) — A Jeep burst into flames just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Brigantine Beach.

Rip Currents Reported During Drowning Death In Surf City

Reportedly, passengers were trying to push the Jeep out of the sand, when the engine caught fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire.

jeep on fire brigantine beach2 Video: Jeep Bursts Into Flames On Brigantine Beach

Credit: CBS3.

No one was hurt, but the Jeep was a total loss.

Shortly after the car fire, Brigantine Police Department shut down the cove and jetty beaches to vehicles.

14-Year-Old Boy Drowns At Weymouth Furnace

“Due to the overwhelming number of vehicles currently on the Cove and Jetty beaches, there will be NO FURTHER VEHICLES permitted to access the Cove or Jetty. Both access points will be restricted to vehicle access until further notice,” Brigantine Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

After 7 p.m. that same evening, they shared an update stating that they were slowly allowing vehicles to return.

Brigantine allows for the purchase of vehicle permits to allow access to the beach.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s