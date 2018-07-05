Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRIGANTINE BEACH, N.J. (CBS) — A Jeep burst into flames just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Brigantine Beach.

Reportedly, passengers were trying to push the Jeep out of the sand, when the engine caught fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire.

No one was hurt, but the Jeep was a total loss.

Shortly after the car fire, Brigantine Police Department shut down the cove and jetty beaches to vehicles.

“Due to the overwhelming number of vehicles currently on the Cove and Jetty beaches, there will be NO FURTHER VEHICLES permitted to access the Cove or Jetty. Both access points will be restricted to vehicle access until further notice,” Brigantine Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

After 7 p.m. that same evening, they shared an update stating that they were slowly allowing vehicles to return.

Brigantine allows for the purchase of vehicle permits to allow access to the beach.