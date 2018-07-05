Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS) — Two first responders came to the rescue after a mother found her 3-year-old daughter unresponsive in a pool in Florida.

The first responders happened to be on vacation on Tuesday when the incident happened.

New York firefighter Jessica Campeta was enjoying some time off with her boyfriend, Trooper Matt Colwell, and her two children.

When they heard the mother screaming for help, Campeta immediately jumped into the pool while her boyfriend watched her children.

“I immediately started compressions, mouth-to-mouth, just trying to clear her airway and getting her going,” Campeta explained. “I was able to get some water out of her, clear her. She was starting to breathe I could hear her making noises.”

The toddler regained consciousness before an ambulance arrived.

She’s now expected to make a full recovery.