BREAKING:Authorities: Off-Duty Cop Hospitalized After Deadly Double Shooting
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Study
The Fairmount Pet Shoppe is one of the stores participating in the new Small Business Passport program

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent study suggests that if you want to start a business, you may have to leave Pennsylvania.

Woman Lost Her Toenails After Fish Pedicure, Say Doctors

Pennsylvania ranks as the fifth-worst state to start a business, according to a WalletHub study. New Jersey is the seventh worst, as Delaware ranked best of the three neighboring states, coming in at 14th worst.

small business fairmount Study Ranks Best, Worst States To Start A Business

The Fairmount Pet Shoppe is one of the stores participating in the new Small Business Passport program.  

In the study, states are measured on three key components: business environment, access to resources and business costs.

Pennsylvania also ranked No. 47 for business environment, No. 22 for access to resources and No. 27 in business costs.

The best state to start a business is Texas, according to the study.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s