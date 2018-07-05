Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public’s help after they say a severely injured dog was found abandoned in North Philadelphia.

The PSPCA says the female pit bull-type dog was found “discarded” in what appeared to be a fitted sheet on June 20. They say the dog was suffering from many open wounds and was covered in maggots.

“Due to the multiple open wounds which had become infected, multiple areas of Brownie’s skin had begun to die,” said the PSPCA. “The necrotic skin led to Brownie be covered in maggots.”

The dog, who has been named Brownie, underwent surgery to remove dead skin on a large portion of her head. Officials say one of her ears had to be removed.

They say she will likely also lose skin and muscle around one of her elbows, but is on the road to recovery.

Anyone with information in this case should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.