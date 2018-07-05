BREAKING:1 Dead, Multiple Injured After SEPTA Bus Crashes Into Northeast Philadelphia Home
CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — Police say a 4-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a family pool in New Castle County, Delaware on July 4 passed away Thursday morning as a 15-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a separate pool incident.

Police say they responded to the unit block of Franklin Avenue in Claymont Terrace for a report of a missing child around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities: Adult, 2 Juveniles Pulled From Ocean In July 4th Nighttime Rescue

Police found the missing child in the pool and gave him CPR. He was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

New Castle County Police say this incident follows a 15-year-old boy who was rescued earlier that day at Georgetown Manor apartments but he remains in critical condition after receiving CPR from the lifeguard who pulled him from the water.

Wildwood Officials ‘Caught Off Guard’ On Report MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Will Be Filming In Beach Town

Police say adults should take the proper precaution when having kids near water.

