MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS) — A car launched into the air and got stuck inside of a house 10-to-15 feet off the ground.

A couple was home when the car barrelled into the side of their house and crashed into their bedroom.

car crashes into house2 Please Lead A Good Life: Family Forgives Driver Who Apologized For Crashing Into House

Credit: CBS3.

Police arrested the driver and released him on bail.

The couple says he came to their house the next day with his wife and three children to apologize.

“He just couldn’t stop crying and he was so sorry and he was glad we weren’t hurt. I told him I accept your apology and please lead a good life from now on,” Annette Bienlein said.

car crashes into house3 Please Lead A Good Life: Family Forgives Driver Who Apologized For Crashing Into House

Credit: CBS3.

Ozaukee county records show Alva Richards from Waubeka was arrested for the crash.

The Bienliens count themselves as lucky as they have lived in that house for 24 years.

 

