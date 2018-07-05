Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS) — A car launched into the air and got stuck inside of a house 10-to-15 feet off the ground.

A couple was home when the car barrelled into the side of their house and crashed into their bedroom.

Police arrested the driver and released him on bail.

The couple says he came to their house the next day with his wife and three children to apologize.

“He just couldn’t stop crying and he was so sorry and he was glad we weren’t hurt. I told him I accept your apology and please lead a good life from now on,” Annette Bienlein said.

Ozaukee county records show Alva Richards from Waubeka was arrested for the crash.

The Bienliens count themselves as lucky as they have lived in that house for 24 years.