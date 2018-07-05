Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Rockledge man has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure a 15-year-old girl for sex over Instagram.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Anthony Cheathem is facing numerous charges after the teen went to an adult with messages from him that complimented her photos and asked for her cellphone number.

Officials say the adult then pretended to be the girl and exchanged messages with Cheathem. In those messages, the adult made sure to express that the teen was only 15.

Cheathem’s messages stated that he wanted to meet her and became sexual in nature, according to the DA’s office.

At this point, the victim’s family contacted police.

In an effort to gather more evidence, an Abington detective took over the victim’s Instagram account on July 2.

The detective conversed with Cheathem, continuing to make it clear in messages that the victim was underage, and Cheathem continued to respond in a receptive manner, according to police.

He reportedly described sexual acts that he wanted to perform with the girl and sent a sexually explicit photo to her.

At this point, the detective, still posing as the child, arranged a meeting with Cheathem for 3:30 p.m. on July 3.

In a fast-food restaurant parking lot, police arrested Cheathem.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility at $250,000 bail.

A judge further stipulated that he cannot have contact with minors and no use of the internet and social media.